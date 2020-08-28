Bristow-area man faces federal murder complaint after 5-year-old daughter's burned body found

Federal prosecutors have filed a murder complaint against a man who reportedly confessed to beating and drowning his 5-year-old daughter and then burning her body, according to court records.

Adam Raymond Mason, 29, told an FBI agent and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police investigator he thought his daughter "was controlled by witchcraft" and that he "punched the victim, drowned her, then took her to a creek bed where he set her body on fire," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said the girl's "heartbreaking" death is now a joint investigation with federal, tribal and county law enforcement.

"The alleged victim was set to start kindergarten next week,” Shores said in a statement. "Now, it is time for our criminal justice system to go to work. The FBI, ATF, Creek County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee (Creek) Lighthorse will continue their joint investigation.

Federal authorities have jurisdiction because Mason and his daughter are members of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the death occurred in Indian Country.