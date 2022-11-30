 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Osage County pasture, Sheriff's Office says

  • Updated
Body found in Osage County

A body was discovered Monday near Wildcat Hill Road in southern Osage County.

The body of a man not local to the area was found Monday on pastureland northwest of Zink Ranch, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Construction workers discovered the remains of Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, near Wildcat Hill Road in southern Osage County, Sheriff Eddie Virden said in a news release late Tuesday.

“The victim does not appear to have any local ties to the area or the pastureland where he was found,” the release states.

Sequichie has a criminal history including 2019 guilty pleas to burglary and domestic abuse in Rogers County, according to online court records.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

