Board denies clemency request for Osage County killer on death row

“He is extremely sensitive and susceptible to stress and pressure,” Jernigan said. “Because of his emotional state, he doesn’t want to put himself in a position where he has to revisit the trauma.”

Carter’s daughter, Pam Carter, did appear, telling the board the death sentence was justified, adding that the murder was premeditated.

She described her mother as friendly, outgoing and a person who didn’t treat inmate workers any differently because they were behind bars.

She said the defense attorneys who claim her mother and Grant had some sort of relationship are attempting to muddy the waters.

She said she understood that they were trying to save his life, “but you keep victimizing my mother with these stupid allegations.”

Assistant Attorney General Joshua L. Lockett said that while Grant’s criminal past began with larceny and vandalism, it became violent in a very short time frame, progressing to burglary and auto theft to assault with a dangerous weapon.

Other siblings in the family, who grew up in the same conditions as Grant, didn’t chose the route he did, Lockett said.

After the murder, he continued his violent behavior and threats, Lockett said.