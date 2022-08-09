OKLAHOMA CITY — More than one-third of Oklahoma’s lawmakers are asking the state’s attorney general to support a request for a new hearing to review the case of a death-row inmate who claims he is innocent.
Bipartisan group of lawmakers call for evidentiary hearing for death-row inmate Richard Glossip
Carmen Forman The Oklahoman
"I believe he's totally innocent,” said Rep. Kevin McDugle, who called for a new hearing following a law firm's investigation.
