Biden administration weighs in on jurisdiction of 2010 murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Biden administration says Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is wrong to contend that the state still has jurisdiction over crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians on reservations.

In a U.S. Supreme Court case involving Oklahoma death-row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse, the Justice Department told the court that “no basis exists to reverse the long-held understanding of the division of federal, state, and tribal jurisdiction in Indian country, which generally governs throughout the Nation.

“To the contrary, on a number of occasions over many decades, this Court has reaffirmed the established rule that a State does not have jurisdiction over offenses by non-Indians against Indians in Indian country.”

The arguments came in a brief filed Monday by the administration’s acting solicitor general.