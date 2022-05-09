Bartlesville teen pleads guilty in death of toddler he threw across room

A Bartlesville teenager pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in Indian Country related to the 2021 death of a toddler.

Terry Nathan Hindman, 17, faces up to 17½ years in prison under the terms of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

He admitted to throwing 23-month-old Elliott Myles Winget with “excessive force” across the room Sept. 29 onto a couch in a Bartlesville apartment that he shared at the time with his girlfriend and her toddler.

“Elliott hit his head on the wall behind the couch and landed on a table in front of the couch striking his head,” Hindman wrote in his plea. “Afterwards, he stumbled around and seem (sic) dazed. I did not seek medical attention and did not tell anyone of the incident, including doctors when Elliott was taken to the hospital later that day.”

Hindman wrote that he was watching Elliott again on Oct. 2 when the toddler began having breathing problems and was taken to a hospital, where he died five days later from blunt force trauma linked to the Sept. 29 incident.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa filed a single-count felony charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country on April 4.

"The abuse this young child endured at the hands (of) Terry Hindman is horrific and his death a tragedy,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes seriously our charge to protect Oklahoma’s children and will bring to justice those who harm them.”

The plea agreement, which requires judicial approval, calls for a prison term ranging from 168 to 210 months, with the exact term to be determined later by a judge.

As part of the justification for the plea, the agreement notes that Hindman has had no prior contacts with law enforcement but is a chronic methamphetamine user, first using the drug when he was 14.

He has been in custody since his first court appearance on April 7, court records show.

The case was tried in federal court because Hindman is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

