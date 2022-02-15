Autopsy finds executed Oklahoma inmate aspirated on vomit, had lungs 'heavy' with excess fluids

Grant was convicted in Osage County District Court of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1998 slaying of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter.

He was an inmate at the Hominy prison when he pulled the 58-year-old food service supervisor into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times, including five times to her vital organs.

His execution was the first since Oklahoma halted its use of the death penalty in 2015 after two different problems during the executions of Clayton Lockett and Charles Warner.

Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after his April 2014 execution began, officials said at the time. Officials reported struggling to find a suitable vein for an IV line, resulting in what court documents revealed was a “bloody mess,” and his execution was halted after the process began, the Tulsa World has previously reported. He died after the process was halted.

And an incorrect drug was included in the lethal-injection cocktail the state used for Warner’s January 2015 execution, reports indicate.

These issues in the death chamber led to reviews of the state’s lethal-injection protocol and litigation.