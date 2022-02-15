Autopsy finds executed Oklahoma inmate aspirated on vomit, had lungs 'heavy' with excess fluids

An autopsy on the first death-row inmate the state of Oklahoma executed in almost seven years confirmed eyewitness accounts that John Marion Grant vomited and then aspirated during his execution.
Dr. Jeremy Shelton of the State Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa conducted the autopsy the morning after Grant was executed on Oct. 28.
It found “tracheobronchial aspiration of gastric contents,” or in common language, that Grant had inhaled stomach contents into his windpipe and other major air passages.
“There is patchy vomitus within the airway extending to the bilateral mainstem bronchi at which point there is a transition to tan-white froth that extends into the intraparenchymal bronchi and bronchioles,” Shelton wrote in the Oct. 29 report.
The autopsy also found that Grant had intramuscular bleeding in his tongue and that his lungs were “heavy” with excess fluid.
Called pulmonary edema, the lungs filling with fluid is a regular occurrence in deaths by lethal injection.
Media observers of the execution from several news outlets across the state described seeing Grant push against his chest restraints, convulse, froth at the mouth and vomit.
But the day after, Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said Grant was executed "without complication," criticized those media eyewitness accounts as “embellished,” and sought to downplay Grant’s movements and vomiting as “dry heaves” and “regurgitation.”
Grant was convicted in Osage County District Court of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1998 slaying of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter.
He was an inmate at the Hominy prison when he pulled the 58-year-old food service supervisor into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times, including five times to her vital organs.
His execution was the first since Oklahoma halted its use of the death penalty in 2015 after two different problems during the executions of Clayton Lockett and Charles Warner.
Lockett died of a heart attack 43 minutes after his April 2014 execution began, officials said at the time. Officials reported struggling to find a suitable vein for an IV line, resulting in what court documents revealed was a “bloody mess,” and his execution was halted after the process began, the Tulsa World has previously reported. He died after the process was halted.
And an incorrect drug was included in the lethal-injection cocktail the state used for Warner’s January 2015 execution, reports indicate.
These issues in the death chamber led to reviews of the state’s lethal-injection protocol and litigation.
In question is the state’s three-drug protocol for executions — midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride. Inmates on death row have gone to court to challenge the use of midazolam as the sedative used to start the execution process.
The latest challenge is pending in federal court, where a judge has set a trial later this month.
Gilbert Ray Postelle is set to die Thursday. He was convicted of killing four people in 2005 outside a trailer in Del City. He received the death penalty for two of the murders.
The public information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Grant's autopsy report.