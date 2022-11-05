Authorities search for missing inmate from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center

Authorities are searching for an inmate after he reportedly unlawfully walked away from the Jackie Brannon Corrections Center, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Derik Wayne Taylor was unaccounted for at 7:10 a.m. Saturday after he failed to report for his assigned kitchen duty.

Taylor, 32, is serving 15 years for burglary and eluding convictions out of Garfield County. He is described as a white male with low-cut, brown hair, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and has a yin and yang tattoo on the right side of his neck. He is currently serving a 7-year sentence for burglary II and a 4-year sentence for escape after lawful arrest, both out of Le Flore County.

Anyone that knows about his whereabouts or have seen him are advised to call 911.