Authorities search for missing inmate from Jackie Brannon Corrections Center

  • Updated
Derik Wayne Taylor

Authorities are searching for an inmate after he reportedly unlawfully walked away from the Jackie Brannon Corrections Center, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Derik Wayne Taylor was unaccounted for at 7:10 a.m. Saturday after he failed to report for his assigned kitchen duty.

Taylor, 32, is serving 15 years for burglary and eluding convictions out of Garfield County. He is described as a white male with low-cut, brown hair, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and has a yin and yang tattoo on the right side of his neck. He is currently serving a 7-year sentence for burglary II and a 4-year sentence for escape after lawful arrest, both out of Le Flore County.

Anyone that knows about his whereabouts or have seen him are advised to call 911.

