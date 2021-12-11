 Skip to main content
Authorities search for inmate who escaped Ottawa County Jail
Ottawa County authorities are currently searching for a man who walked away from the local jail. 

Charles Craig Chance escaped the Ottawa County Jail in Miami about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. 

Authorities indicated that Chance was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. 

He is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone with information of Chance's whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 918-542-2806 or 918-542-5585. 

