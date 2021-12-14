Authorities outline arrest of suspect in Coweta convenience store shooting, robbery

Bell said the investigation was a team effort, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Tulsa Police Department, District 28 District Attorney's Office agents and nearly 200 tips from the public.

"I believe with the pressure we all put on him, his family pushed him to turn himself in," Bell said. "It was a perfect ending."

Thorp noted that "every person, when they come to an initial appearance in a court, are presumed to be not guilty. … At this point, he's presumed innocent, and that presumption will remain throughout the whole case until, hopefully, I have an opportunity to present the evidence that I have against him in court. At that point, I would hope a jury would find him guilty."

Thorp also wanted to make clear that while the investigation is ongoing, he feels confident with the criminal case thus far.

He said the clerk, who survived the shooting, is aware that the arrest has been made. The District 27 District Attorney's Office continues to assist the victim with medical bills, he said.

"This type of crime is almost unheard of in Coweta," Thorp said. "I was concerned this was going to be a homicide. I truly call it a blessing" that the clerk survived.

