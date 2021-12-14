Authorities outline arrest of suspect in Coweta convenience store shooting, robbery

COWETA — The suspect accused of shooting a Kum & Go convenience store clerk five times in November has been arrested.
Ellic Hayden, 27, turned himself in at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday and was arrested on a warrant issued in Wagoner County District Court, Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said.
Hayden, from Tulsa County, was taken from the Tulsa County jail to the Wagoner County jail.
Bell, along with District Attorney Jack Thorp, who oversees Wagoner, Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties, held a news conference at Coweta City Hall on Tuesday.
Thorp said Hayden is charged with armed robbery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Thorp said he picked those charges because Hayden could get life in prison if convicted for assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He added that Oklahoma does not have an attempted murder charge and did not discuss the possibility of a shooting with intent to kill charge.
Hayden was seen by a judge Monday at the Wagoner County Courthouse, where he pleaded not guilty. His next court date is Dec. 20.
"I can't tell you exactly what was in his mind or what his motivations were to turn himself in," Thorp said.
Bell said the investigation was a team effort, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Tulsa Police Department, District 28 District Attorney's Office agents and nearly 200 tips from the public.
"I believe with the pressure we all put on him, his family pushed him to turn himself in," Bell said. "It was a perfect ending."
Thorp noted that "every person, when they come to an initial appearance in a court, are presumed to be not guilty. … At this point, he's presumed innocent, and that presumption will remain throughout the whole case until, hopefully, I have an opportunity to present the evidence that I have against him in court. At that point, I would hope a jury would find him guilty."
Thorp also wanted to make clear that while the investigation is ongoing, he feels confident with the criminal case thus far.
He said the clerk, who survived the shooting, is aware that the arrest has been made. The District 27 District Attorney's Office continues to assist the victim with medical bills, he said.
"This type of crime is almost unheard of in Coweta," Thorp said. "I was concerned this was going to be a homicide. I truly call it a blessing" that the clerk survived.