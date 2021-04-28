 Skip to main content
Authorities investigate two Stilwell homicides within two days
Authorities investigate two Stilwell homicides within two days

  • Updated
HUMMINGBIRD1 (2).jpg

Hummingbird

 Provided

A town of a few thousand saw two homicides in two days this week, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service reported. 

The first of the Stilwell killings occurred Monday and resulted in the arrest of Darrell James Hummingbird, 37.

Hummingbird was arrested on tribal murder charges in the apparent beating death of an unidentified victim, who was found at the Skywood Apartments in Stilwell, according to the release. 

Hummingbird, a Cherokee Nation citizen, was arrested without incident and remains at the Cherokee County Detention Center, the release states. 

The second homicide occurred early Tuesday, according to the release, when a Stilwell homeowner reportedly shot and killed an apparent intruder. Cherokee Nation deputy marshals responded to the scene on a report of an attempted burglary. 

The Service and the FBI are investigating the case. Neither the shooter nor the alleged intruder's names, both Cherokee Nation citizens, have been released. 

Stilwell is the county seat of Adair County, which stretches along Oklahoma's border with Arkansas west of Fayetteville. 

“The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service continues to uphold our duty to protect and serve, while maintaining safety in the Cherokee Nation Reservation and ensuring that justice is served for victims and their families,” Marshal Shannon Buhl said in the release. “We appreciate the Stillwell Police Department, Adair County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators for their assistance on these cases.”

Both investigations are ongoing. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

