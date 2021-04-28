Authorities investigate two Stilwell homicides within two days

A town of a few thousand saw two homicides in two days this week, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service reported.

The first of the Stilwell killings occurred Monday and resulted in the arrest of Darrell James Hummingbird, 37.

Hummingbird was arrested on tribal murder charges in the apparent beating death of an unidentified victim, who was found at the Skywood Apartments in Stilwell, according to the release.

Hummingbird, a Cherokee Nation citizen, was arrested without incident and remains at the Cherokee County Detention Center, the release states.

The second homicide occurred early Tuesday, according to the release, when a Stilwell homeowner reportedly shot and killed an apparent intruder. Cherokee Nation deputy marshals responded to the scene on a report of an attempted burglary.

The Service and the FBI are investigating the case. Neither the shooter nor the alleged intruder's names, both Cherokee Nation citizens, have been released.

Stilwell is the county seat of Adair County, which stretches along Oklahoma's border with Arkansas west of Fayetteville.