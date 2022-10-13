Authorities: 17,000 pounds of illegal pot seized in Ottawa County; six arrested

FAIRLAND — A raid on an alleged illegal marijuana farm resulted in the confiscation of more than 4,000 plants — and more than 17,600 pounds of dried marijuana — with an estimated street value of $32 million to $43 million, authorities said.

Six men are in custody on various complaints after officers from several agencies on Wednesday raided the farm near Fairland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

The men are in the Ottawa County jail on complaints of unlawful cultivation of marijuana, trafficking marijuana and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The street value of the marijuana — in various stages of growth and storage — is between $32 million and $43 million, said Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control spokesman Mark Woodward.

Seized in the raid were 3,241 live plants, 778 plants hanging to dry and about 17,600 pounds of processed marijuana, the sheriff's office said.

Four guns — two rifles, a shotgun and a handgun — were confiscated in a living quarters on the farm, the sheriff's office said.

Fairland is about 10 miles south of the county seat of Miami and about 16 miles southwest of the Missouri border.

The Ottawa County haul was not the largest in state history, but it was significant, Woodward said.

“If these plants had made it to New York or the East Coast, the street value perhaps could have doubled,” he said.

In custody are:

• Jesus Misael Carbajal-Naranjo, 21, of Thousand Palms, California.

• Leonel Santiago-Hernandez, 44, of Fairland.

• Alfredo Martinez Leon, 34, of Fairland.

• Gabino Cabrera Martinez, 28, of Fairland.

• Misael Diaz Nunez, 33, of Fairland.

• Hector Leon Carbjal, 31, of Fairland.

The five men from Fairland also have immigration holds, Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said.

As illegal marijuana investigations continue across Oklahoma, the Bureau of Narcotics plans to focus on criminal growers and business owners, as well as the entities that helped facilitate fraudulent documentation allowing criminal organizations to get an Oklahoma medical marijuana license, Woodward said.

Agencies involved in the raid included the Sheriff's Office; the Miami Police Department; the Wyandotte Nation and Eastern Shawnee police departments; and the Quapaw Nation Marshals Service.