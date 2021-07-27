Attention on 'ghost owner' investigations as criminal cannabis case has tie to Tulsa law firm

Durbin said in excess of 450 licensed businesses could be affected by these investigations, based on a review of public OMMA business logs. He notes that the same email address associated with a law firm — with no apparent connection to Windler — is listed as OMMA’s point of contact for several hundred medical marijuana business operations.

He called that pattern a “red flag” and encouraged businesses to look into whether their legal counsel or industry consultant is listed as the point of contact for other OMMA licensees. Durbin, who represents OMMA-licensed businesses, said the standard is for the client to retain control of OMMA communications by providing the agency a direct email rather than the legal representation’s contact.

The OMMA remains part of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Asked about Durbin’s post on Friday, OSDH spokeswoman Rachel Klein said, “We are aware of, and continue to monitor, the situation and will take appropriate steps when necessary.”