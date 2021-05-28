Attempted bribery charge against Stitt Cabinet secretary dropped

Asked whether he was going to pursue Hunter for malicious prosecution, Ostrowe said, “That would be a good bet. We have said from day one there was going to be no compromise whatsoever. One hundred percent of my actions were legal, ethical and in the best interest of all Oklahomans.”

Ostrowe said he will spend the weekend with his family and then reassess the situation.

“This is a very dark time in my life,” Ostrowe said. “The humiliation of these charges, then followed by anger at a point. I am happy the attorney general did the right thing on the way out the door.” ​

In a prepared statement, the governor said he was "relieved to hear that the charges have been dropped against David Ostrowe and look forward to seeing the name and reputation of a good man and loyal public servant restored."

"From the beginning, I have maintained my faith in the fairness of Oklahoma’s justice system and its presumption of innocence, and I am thankful the truth has been revealed,” Stitt said.

