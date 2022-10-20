At execution, victim's family compares child's murder to the punishment: 'He got off easy'

MCALESTER — Benjamin Robert Cole Sr. was executed by lethal injection Thursday for the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter, Brianna.

Cole, 57, had been on death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary since 2004, when a Rogers County jury convicted him of first-degree murder. His trial included evidence and testimony that he broke Brianna Cole’s back and ruptured her aorta on Dec. 20, 2002, after the infant’s crying interrupted a video game he was playing in their home.

In September, the state Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 to deny clemency for Cole, who did not appear at the hearing. Brianna’s uncle Bryan Young urged the board to reject the bid for mercy.

Seven years earlier, in 2015, the board had denied Cole clemency by a vote of 3-2.

Corrections officials said Cole’s execution began at 10:04 a.m., delayed by a few minutes because he had elected to be wheeled in a chair rather than walk.

Oklahoma currently employs a three-chemical cocktail for lethal injection: midazolam for sedation, rocuronium bromide for halting respiration and potassium chloride for stopping the heart. Cole was declared dead by a medical doctor at 10:22 a.m., 18 minutes after the injections began.

Five members of the media from Oklahoma City and McAlester were selected to witness the execution and agreed with DOC officials in a press conference afterward that the process of executing Cole by lethal injection on Thursday appeared to go off without any complications.

Those media witnesses reported that Cole never mentioned his victim nor expressed any remorse.

Instead, Cole reportedly used the full two minutes allotted for last words on a “rambling,” sometimes “raspy” voiced stream of consciousness prayer.

He reportedly recommended others “choosing Jesus” while they still can and said, “I pray you receive my spirit,” “I forgive everyone that I have done wrong,” “I pray for Oklahoma,” and “I pray for this great nation.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said in a written statement: "Justice is now served for Brianna Cole and the people of Oklahoma. Nothing can fill the void experienced by the loss of a loved one and this does not bring Brianna back to her family. Our hearts and prayers are with them."

Cole’s attorneys repeatedly opposed the execution in court actions on the basis of his mental state. They claimed Cole no longer posed a threat because he had paranoid schizophrenia with brain damage to the point of being incapable of communicating or managing basic hygiene tasks.

The attorneys tried to argue that Oklahoma’s procedure for determining competency is constitutionally flawed, but the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and early Thursday denied requests to intervene in the execution.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday rejected a stay request and a request to intervene in a lower court decision that determined Cole was competent to be executed.

After an evidentiary hearing in early October, Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan had found that Cole “does not meet the required ‘substantial threshold’ showing of insanity.”

Although Cole’s own attorneys had not been able to communicate with him, he reportedly participated in a 150-minute evaluation at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita in July, which Judge Hogan described as “very persuasive on the issue of the defendant’s current capacity.”

Cole, while being evaluated at the Oklahoma Forensic Center, was reported to have said he understood that he was there to see if he was “mentally fit for court and competent here to see if I can go ahead and, I guess, be executed.”

Tom Hird, one of Cole’s attorneys, said after September’s clemency hearing that Cole had a 15-millimeter lesion in his brain that was continuing to grow.

“He’s not faking it,” said Hird, a federal public defender, at that time. “He’s not some sort of mastermind.”

Brianna Cole’s aunt and uncle — sister and brother to her mother — witnessed Thursday's execution because they said it was best that Brianna's mother not be there.

At a press conference afterward, the two lamented that so much attention is paid to death row inmates, while victims often become footnotes in news coverage and court hearings along the long road of carrying out a death sentence.

Their blonde, blue-eyed infant niece was killed, they said, just days before her first Christmas and a scheduled family holiday gathering where they were to meet her for the first time.

Instead, the first time Donna Daniel of Broken Arrow said she lay eyes on the child, she was in a casket.

“She died a horrific death. This man abused her prior to what he did to kill her — and he gets off easy and gets to get a little injection in his arm and go to sleep,” said Daniel, adding that Brianna should be 20 years old now. “We have this little girl we never got to see grow up. She will always be a part of our family.”

Brianna’s uncle Bryan Young of Muskogee noted that Cole was first scheduled for execution back in 2015. But he said court maneuvering by attorneys extended the process, only adding hardship for Brianna Cole’s surviving relatives.

“20 years? Give me a break!” Young said, adding that he intended to seek out his state legislators to see what could be done to expedite executions after a conviction and death row sentence.

Cole is the 201st person to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary since 1915, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The state's current death row population now numbers 40 men and one woman.

Related video: 'Why does my trauma have to be entertainment?' daughter says of death row inmate's notoriety