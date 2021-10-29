Arrest made in Haskell homicide; OSBI still searching for two suspects

One of three suspects in the August homicide of a Jenks woman in Haskell has been arrested, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

Braulio Becerra Lopez, 21, was arrested Oct. 20 in Tulsa County on a first-degree murder complaint in the Aug. 7 fatal shooting of Alyssa Rene Edlund, 27, on the northeast side of Haskell, the OSBI said.

Becerra Lopez is one of three people accused of shooting Edlund, 27, and her boyfriend, the OSBI said. Edlund died as a result of the shooting.

The shooting on North Seneca Avenue was reported about 4 p.m. Aug. 7.

Two vehicles, including a black Chrysler 300 that was found to be registered to Becerra Lopez, were seen in the area at the time of the shooting, the OSBI said. The second vehicle, a silver Chrysler 200, reportedly has been recovered.

OSBI agents are still searching for the other two suspects, who are not believed to be in the area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or through tips@osbi.ok.gov.