Arrest made after fight, fatal shooting in Washington County

Arrest made after fight, fatal shooting in Washington County

BaileyWattenbarger.JPG

Wattenbarger

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A reported fight in Washington County on Monday left one man dead and another behind bars. 

Bailey Keith Wattenbarger was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. 

Deputies were called to the shooting about 3 p.m. in the 398000 block of West 4050 Lane near Vera and learned the two men had gotten into a verbal and physical fight. 

A family member reportedly separated the two before Wattenbarger shot the man. 

The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin, the agency said. 

The gun Wattenbarger allegedly used was taken as evidence, and deputies are working with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office in the investigation.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Staff Writer

I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Breaking News