Arkansas man sentenced in fatal 2017 Delaware County hit and run

A man convicted of first-degree manslaughter in connection to a hit and run outside a Colcord bar was sentenced Friday.

James Winningham, 43, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, had pleaded guilty March 20 to one count of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and battery, leaving the scene of an injury accident and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Bobby Shaffer Jr., 44, died Oct. 21, 2017, after he and another man were hit by Winningham's vehicle while they were on foot in the Red Dirt Bar parking lot after an altercation. Winningham was charged about a month later after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation sought the public's help in identifying his truck.

Winningham received a 20-year sentence, with 10 years suspended, on the manslaughter conviction and another 22 years on the additional charges. Winningham will serve the sentences concurrently.

