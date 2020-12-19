 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arkansas man sentenced in fatal 2017 Delaware County hit and run

Arkansas man sentenced in fatal 2017 Delaware County hit and run

{{featured_button_text}}

A man convicted of first-degree manslaughter in connection to a hit and run outside a Colcord bar was sentenced Friday.

James Winningham, 43, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, had pleaded guilty March 20 to one count of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and battery, leaving the scene of an injury accident and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. 

Bobby Shaffer Jr., 44, died Oct. 21, 2017, after he and another man were hit by Winningham's vehicle while they were on foot in the Red Dirt Bar parking lot after an altercation. Winningham was charged about a month later after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation sought the public's help in identifying his truck.

Winningham received a 20-year sentence, with 10 years suspended, on the manslaughter conviction and another 22 years on the additional charges. Winningham will serve the sentences concurrently. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News