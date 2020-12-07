Arkansas man convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud to spend 2 years in federal prison

An Arkansas man convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud will spend two years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced Monday.
Benjamin Hayford of Centerton, Arkansas, will subsequently serve five years of supervised release for seeking more than $8 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office identified Hayford as "a project manager employed by a major retailer." The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that he was a former senior manager of global technology operations and portfolio at Walmart Inc.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in August to one count of bank fraud and four counts of false statements to a financial institution, admitting that he claimed false payroll expenses by providing fraudulent payroll documentation in seeking PPP loans from multiple banks, including one in Tulsa.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores described the Paycheck Protection Program in a news release as a "lifeline" for small businesses seeking to keep the more than 60 million Americans who depend on them for employment on their payroll through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the CARES Act, up to $349 billion in forgivable loans were made available to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program, the release states. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional PPP funding.
Hayford made false representations to a financial institution concerning the date that a limited liability partnership for which he applied for relief was established; saying it was established in January and was operating as of Feb. 15, but a search of his email account revealed that he did not create the partnership until April, several days before he began applying for PPP loans.
“Benjamin Hayford, and those like him, seek to enrich themselves at the expense of others in need during these uncertain times," Shores said in part in the release. "Across the United States, these fraudsters are being brought to justice.”
