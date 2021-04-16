Appellate court rejects McGirt claims of two inmates who failed to prove tribal citizenship

Two rulings from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals show that just saying you have American Indian blood isn’t necessarily enough to get your state conviction overturned on jurisdictional grounds.

The appellate court Thursday rejected the appeals of two inmates who claimed that their Native American roots qualified them for coverage under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling issued last summer.

That ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma determined that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa, was never disestablished, leaving Oklahoma without jurisdiction to try criminal cases when the victim or suspect is American Indian and the crime occurred within the reservation.

The ruling has since been expanded to include four other American Indian tribal reservations in Oklahoma.

The appellate court, in a 17-page unpublished opinion, rejected the appeal of Darvis L. Groves, 52, who sought to vacate two domestic assault and battery convictions that netted him a 22-year sentence in 2016.

One of the assault and battery counts related to Groves’ choking of the victim.