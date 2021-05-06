Appellate court orders death-row inmate's conviction overturned, reversing lower court ruling

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals previously ruled in another death-row case, that of Shaun Michael Bosse, that jurisdictional claims can never be waived and can be brought up at any time.

A Stephens County jury convicted Bench in 2015 of first-degree murder in the beating death of Braylee Henry, 16.

Henry’s body was found in June 2012 on the Bench family property after she told others that she was going to a convenience store.

Bench was arrested while driving Henry’s car in Custer County.

Attorneys for Bench claim that he was mentally ill at the time of Henry’s death.

Bench claimed in his post-conviction relief application that the state of Oklahoma did not have the right to try him for murder because he is a member of the Choctaw Nation and the crime occurred within the Chickasaw Nation reservation.

Last summer's McGirt Supreme Court ruling that the Muscogee Nation reservation had not been disestablished means crimes involving American Indians that occurred within much of eastern Oklahoma were not the jurisdiction of the state but rather federal or tribal authorities.