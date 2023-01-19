 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appellate court: Kickapoo tribal reservation disestablished over 100 years ago

A state appellate court on Thursday rejected the appeal of a Native American who claimed the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to prosecute him because the alleged crime was committed within the boundaries of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma reservation.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that while Aaron Charles Buck, 52, was correct in his claim that Congress did establish a reservation for the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma in central Oklahoma, his claim that the reservation still exists was wrong.

“We affirm the trial court’s legal conclusion that Congress explicitly disestablished the Kickapoo Reservation and find that Buck was properly subject to the jurisdiction of the District Court of Pottawatomie County when he was tried for the crimes charged in this case,” the Court of Criminal Appeals said in its 15-page ruling.

The ruling means only six tribes in the state have seen their reservations' continued existence reaffirmed following rulings by either the Oklahoma Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court.

As it stands, the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw tribes have seen their reservations acknowledged as still intact following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2020 McGirt ruling that determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished.

Buck is serving a 90-year prison term after a Pottawatomie County District Court jury convicted him in 2021 of three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child younger than 16.

The appellate court also denied Buck’s other challenges of his judgment and sentences on grounds that included ineffective assistance of counsel and the use of the word “victim” by the court during the trial in the presence of the jury.

The appellate court agreed with the trial court’s findings that the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma reservation was established by an Act of Congress in 1883 and that the tribe in 1891 ceded back to the United States a major portion of its reservation in exchange for 80-acre allotments for each of its estimated 300 tribal members.

The historic boundaries of the tribe are located in northern Pottawatomie, eastern Oklahoma and western Lincoln counties.

The crimes occurred in Pottawatomie County. As such, the appeals court determined that “Buck was properly subject to the jurisdiction of the District Court of Pottawatomie County when he was tried for the crimes charged in this case."

Had the crime been committed on a reservation that had not been disestablished by Congress, the crime likely would have been prosecuted by federal authorities, as state officials have no jurisdiction to try tribal members for crimes on tribal land, described as “Indian Country” in federal statutes.

In December, the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that Congress in 1900 disestablished a reservation for the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache tribes in western Oklahoma, overruling claims that the state did not have criminal jurisdiction there.

The appellate court also found that Buck was not denied a fair trial when the trial judge referred to the complaining witnesses as “the victims” during the jury-selection portion of the trial.

The appeals court noted that the trial court referred to the complaining witnesses as “alleged victims” in its examination by the court and instructed the jury both orally and later in written instructions about the presumption of innocence and the state’s burden of proof.

“Given the entirety of the record, we find that the trial court’s initial misstatements did not rise to the level of plain error,” the appeals court wrote in its published opinion.

012023-tul-nws-buck-aaron

Buck

