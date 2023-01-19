Appellate court: Kickapoo tribal reservation disestablished over 100 years ago

A state appellate court on Thursday rejected the appeal of a Native American who claimed the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to prosecute him because the alleged crime was committed within the boundaries of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma reservation.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that while Aaron Charles Buck, 52, was correct in his claim that Congress did establish a reservation for the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma in central Oklahoma, his claim that the reservation still exists was wrong.

“We affirm the trial court’s legal conclusion that Congress explicitly disestablished the Kickapoo Reservation and find that Buck was properly subject to the jurisdiction of the District Court of Pottawatomie County when he was tried for the crimes charged in this case,” the Court of Criminal Appeals said in its 15-page ruling.

The ruling means only six tribes in the state have seen their reservations' continued existence reaffirmed following rulings by either the Oklahoma Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court.

As it stands, the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Quapaw tribes have seen their reservations acknowledged as still intact following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2020 McGirt ruling that determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished.

Buck is serving a 90-year prison term after a Pottawatomie County District Court jury convicted him in 2021 of three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child younger than 16.

The appellate court also denied Buck’s other challenges of his judgment and sentences on grounds that included ineffective assistance of counsel and the use of the word “victim” by the court during the trial in the presence of the jury.

The appellate court agreed with the trial court’s findings that the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma reservation was established by an Act of Congress in 1883 and that the tribe in 1891 ceded back to the United States a major portion of its reservation in exchange for 80-acre allotments for each of its estimated 300 tribal members.

The historic boundaries of the tribe are located in northern Pottawatomie, eastern Oklahoma and western Lincoln counties.

The crimes occurred in Pottawatomie County. As such, the appeals court determined that “Buck was properly subject to the jurisdiction of the District Court of Pottawatomie County when he was tried for the crimes charged in this case."

Had the crime been committed on a reservation that had not been disestablished by Congress, the crime likely would have been prosecuted by federal authorities, as state officials have no jurisdiction to try tribal members for crimes on tribal land, described as “Indian Country” in federal statutes.

In December, the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that Congress in 1900 disestablished a reservation for the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache tribes in western Oklahoma, overruling claims that the state did not have criminal jurisdiction there.

The appellate court also found that Buck was not denied a fair trial when the trial judge referred to the complaining witnesses as “the victims” during the jury-selection portion of the trial.

The appeals court noted that the trial court referred to the complaining witnesses as “alleged victims” in its examination by the court and instructed the jury both orally and later in written instructions about the presumption of innocence and the state’s burden of proof.

“Given the entirety of the record, we find that the trial court’s initial misstatements did not rise to the level of plain error,” the appeals court wrote in its published opinion.

Featured video: Memorable Tulsa World court stories of 2022

McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath June 19, 2022: Power generating company drops McGirt-based challenge to property taxes June 2, 2022: Cherokee Nation drops plan to turn north Tulsa property into a courthouse April 24: Gov. Stitt concerned about what McGirt ruling doesn't say, its far-reaching interpretations April 13, 2022: City can still issue traffic citations to Native citizens March 31, 2022: Gov. Stitt calls McGirt ruling 'preposterous' on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' March 9, 2022: City of Tulsa says McGirt ruling makes tribal members second-class citizens Feb. 23, 2022: Supreme Court won't hear McGirt arguments from state of Oklahoma Feb. 22, 2022: Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma's right to tax Native Americans Feb. 7, 2022: Gov. Stitt says ‘That’s not fair' regarding McGirt-related case at State of the State Feb. 2, 2022: 'It is not too late for us to begin anew,' Muscogee Nation Chief says Jan. 22, 2022: Supreme Court lets McGirt ruling stand, will consider letting Oklahoma share jurisdiction Jan. 9, 2022: Most released due to McGirt have been charged either federally or tribally, Tulsa World analysis finds Dec. 14, 2021: Tribal leaders sound off as Stitt seeks change to hunting, fishing license compacts Dec. 12, 2021: Cherokee Nation disputes state's claim McGirt ruling has caused 'chaos' Oct. 28, 2021: Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission asks city to withdraw brief on McGirt Oct. 21, 2021: State appellate court extends McGirt ruling to include Quapaw Nation Sept. 18, 2021: Oklahoma AG asks Supreme Court again to reverse or limit McGirt Aug. 27, 2021: Gov. Kevin Stitt says McGirt legal decision is state's 'most pressing issue' Aug. 26, 2021: Man at center of McGirt landmark legal case sentenced to 3 life sentences Aug. 6, 2021: State asks U.S. Supreme Court to overturn landmark McGirt decision Aug. 1, 2021: U.S. House rejects $154 million for tribal judicial systems July 19, 2021: Gov. Stitt sues federal government July 19, 2021: Osage Nation seeks court affirmation that its reservation also was never disestablished July 13, 2021: Contentious McGirt forum ends early after shout-down from audience July 9, 2021: Cherokee Nation highlights expansion of legal system on anniversary of ruling July 8, 2021: 'McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Impact Forum' set for July 13; tribal leaders irked June 10, 2021: '80s serial rapist's claim he is 'Indian' for criminal jurisdictional purposes rejected May 26, 2021: U.S. Supreme Court signals they could limit ruling May 19, 2021: State-Tribal Litigation Fund bill passes May 17, 2021: How Cherokee Tribal courts are handling the surge in cases May 11, 2021: Oklahoma congressman's bill would allow tribes to compact with state on criminal jurisdiction May 10, 2021: Cherokee, Chickasaw tribal chiefs announce support for federal legislation April 29, 2021: State appeals court overturns two more death sentences April 28, 2021: AG seeks to intervene in case of power plant objecting to property taxes April 15, 2021: Appellate court rejects claims of two who failed to prove ancestry April 14, 2021: Chickasaws question Gov. Stitt's rhetoric about McGirt impact April 9, 2021: Four serving life sentences in state prison to get new trials April 8, 2021: Death-row inmate's state conviction, sentence are in jeopardy April 8, 2021: State appellate court dismisses five more cases on jurisdictional grounds April 6, 2021: Cherokee AG says some cases dismissed by ruling could go unretried April 1, 2021: State appellate court expands McGirt ruling March 31, 2021: 'Fracture' in criminal system created by decision, Tulsa County DA says March 18, 2021: Manslaughter conviction for ex-Tulsa Police officer overturned March 14, 2021: Broken Arrow power plant claims county has no authority to levy property taxes March 11, 2021: Court ruling means hundreds of state criminal cases will be shifted to tribal or federal courts March 11, 2021: Cherokees expanding criminal justice system for larger role March 7, 2021: Former principal chief isn't happy as McGirt decision hits home March 4, 2021: Rogers County judge dismisses over 100 criminal cases Feb. 1, 2021: Gov. Stitt takes on McGirt ruling during State of the State address Jan. 28, 2021: McGirt decision impact on state oil and gas industry examined during OEPA briefing Jan. 23, 2021: Oklahoma governor urges tribes to begin negotiating issues Jan. 15, 2021: Tribes want Congress to allow criminal justice compacts with Oklahoma Jan. 8, 2021: Former Tulsa police officer's double-jeopardy, statute-of-limitations claims denied Jan. 4, 2021: McGirt decision results in record number of criminal federal filings in 2020 Nov. 7, 2020: Federal jury finds McGirt guilty in retrial Oct. 23, 2020: Gov. Stitt panel releases principles for state-tribe relations Oct. 5, 2020: McGirt ruling could have impact on state tax collections Oct. 1, 2020: Attorney General Bill Barr meets with Cherokee Nation leadership, local federal prosecutors Aug. 29, 2020: Man charged in 1990s rapes freed due to McGirt ruling Aug. 14, 2020: McGirt makes federal court appearance in child sex abuse case Aug. 7, 2020: McGirt-related murder cases increase Tulsa federal court's caseload Aug. 1, 2020: Feds file charges against two men whose state convictions were overturned July 29, 2020: Attorneys general for Oklahoma, Cherokee Nation discuss ruling on 'Let's Talk' July 21, 2020: Gov. Stitt forms commission to study impact of decision on state July 20, 2020: Oklahoma AG tracking scores of appeals that could be affected by decision July 17, 2020: Attorney general, tribes reach agreement on jurisdictional issues July 15, 2020: Ruling could affect case of mother charged with killing children July 14, 2020: Homicide in Tulsa 'first real test' of decision July 12, 2020: Decision to have little impact on nontribal residents, TU law professor says July 10, 2020: Tribal law expert calls ruling 'most important' in state history July 9, 2020: U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 decision December 2019: U.S. Supreme Court to hear McGirt v. Oklahoma McGirt v. Oklahoma: Supreme Court decision and aftermath