Appeals court issues emergency order to keep death-row inmate in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued an emergency order Friday to keep Shaun Michael Bosse in state custody as state Attorney General Mike Hunter continues to argue that the death-row inmate was properly prosecuted by the state.

The appeals court agreed to hold oral arguments next week on Hunter’s request to keep Bosse in state custody while he asks the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. The order issued Friday temporarily prevents Bosse, who killed a woman and her two children in McClain County in 2010, from being transferred from state to federal custody.

“We are pleased that Bosse is going to remain in state custody, pending this argument, and look forward to making our case next week,” Hunter said. “We appreciate this opportunity from the court.”

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reversed Bosse’s conviction last month in a ruling that formally recognized that the Chickasaw Nation reservation was never disestablished.