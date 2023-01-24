Appeals court grants changes to state's execution schedule

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals agreed Tuesday to Attorney General Gentner Drummond's request to extend from 30 to 60 days the time between upcoming executions at the state penitentiary in McAlester.

Drummond asked the court last week to reset seven scheduled execution dates, saying one a month put too much burden on Department of Corrections employees and was "unsustainable."

“I am grateful for the Court’s ruling,” Drummond said Tuesday in a written statement. “This decision will help maintain confidence in our protocol in this solemn and important process. The dedicated individuals of the Department of Corrections will continue their rigorous training and preparations for upcoming executions.

"As I have stated before, this was not a request I took lightly," Drummond said. "Victims’ families have waited many years to see that justice is done, and I am thankful for their understanding.”

Oklahoma leads the nation in executions per capita since 1976 despite having suspended them from 2016 to 2021 after one lethal injection went awry and another was found to have been carried out with a wrong drug.

Under the new timetable, Oklahoma will carry out one execution about every two months through June 2024.

The new execution dates are: Richard Glossip, May 18; Jermaine Monteil Cannon, July 20; Anthony Castillo Sanchez, Sept. 21; Phillip Dean Hancock, Nov. 30; James Chandler Ryder, Feb. 1, 2024; Michael DeWayne Smith, April 4, 2024; and Wade Greely Lay, June 6, 2024.

The order granting Drummond's request was signed by all five appellate judges, with individual justices recusing themselves from cases in which they were involved.