Amber Alert issued for two Wagoner County children whose mother is suspected in a homicide

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman and her two children after a homicide in which she is a suspect.

Sabrina Spurlock, 29, of Wagoner, is the suspect in a shooting death of a male relative who has not yet been publicly identified, said Jeff Halfacre, a Wagoner County Sheriff's Office spokesman. An Amber Alert has been issued for her two children, Mason Warden, 8, and Marley Warden, 6.

Spurlock is alleged to have taken the children from the scene of the homicide, Halfacre said. He said deputies think the shooting was a "family incident" that did not involve a custody issue.

The shooting was reported about 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 31300 block of East 682 Road outside of Wagoner, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Monday. Spurlock and the children were not there when deputies arrived.

The victim died a short time after being taken away in an ambulance.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office alleges in the Facebook post that Spurlock drove to the victim's residence, shot him and then took the children. Halfacre confirmed that the children were not with Spurlock when she arrived at the residence.