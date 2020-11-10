Amber Alert issued for missing 14-month-old after father drives away from OKC homicide scene

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 14-month-old girl after her father drove away from a homicide scene in Oklahoma City.

Zyla Milburn was last seen in the 5100 block of Brookdale Drive after noon with her father, Brandon Milburn, who drove away from the scene in a white or silver 2013 Toyota Prius, Oklahoma tag AEX668.

The 37-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous, and members of the public are asked to call 911 immediately if they see him.

Milburn is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound Black man. Investigators provided a driver's license photo of his from 2019. It's unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information in the case should call Oklahoma City police at 405-297-1188.

