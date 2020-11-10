 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-month-old after father drives away from OKC homicide scene
top story

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-month-old after father drives away from OKC homicide scene

{{featured_button_text}}
111120-tul-nws-amberalertp1.JPG

Brandon Milburn, 37, is shown here in a 2019 driver's license photo. 

 Provided

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 14-month-old girl after her father drove away from a homicide scene in Oklahoma City

Zyla Milburn was last seen in the 5100 block of Brookdale Drive after noon with her father, Brandon Milburn, who drove away from the scene in a white or silver 2013 Toyota Prius, Oklahoma tag AEX668. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 37-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous, and members of the public are asked to call 911 immediately if they see him. 

Milburn is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound Black man. Investigators provided a driver's license photo of his from 2019. It's unknown what he was last wearing. 

Anyone with information in the case should call Oklahoma City police at 405-297-1188. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News