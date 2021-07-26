Amber Alert canceled after two Wagoner County children found safe; mother arrested in her father's homicide

A Wagoner woman was arrested Monday on accusations that she fatally shot her father and fled with her two young children.

Sabrina Spurlock, 29, is suspected of shooting Tommy Spurlock Jr., 59, said Jeff Halfacre, a Wagoner County Sheriff's Office spokesman. An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, who Halfacre said were later found safe and probably would be released to family.

Sabrina Spurlock was arrested about 8:45 p.m. by the Caddo Police Department in Bryan County, in southeastern Oklahoma, Halfacre said. She had been spotted in Atoka earlier in the day, he said.

Spurlock is alleged to have taken the children from the scene of the homicide, Halfacre said. He said they were with her when she was found.

The shooting was reported about 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 31300 block of East 682 Road outside of Wagoner, the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Monday. Spurlock and the children were not there when deputies arrived.

The victim died a short time after being taken away in an ambulance.