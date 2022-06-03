Alleged Taft shooter formally charged with first-degree murder, 8 counts of shooting with intent to kill

MUSKOGEE — The man who allegedly shot eight people at a weekend Memorial Day festival in Taft has formally been charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Skylar Buckner, 26, made his initial appearance in Muskogee County District Court on Friday afternoon, where Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said he was charged with one count of first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Buckner's case has so far not appeared in online court records, and the Muskogee County District Court said they have not received any court documents yet.

Buckner is accused of shooting nine people at the festival during an argument just after midnight Sunday morning. Sherika Bowler, 39, one of the nine victims, was killed after being shot in the head, the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said.

One of the shooting victims, D'Antai Wallace, is a cousin of Bowler and was shot in the leg

“Being here, I’ll never look at it the same,” said Wallace, who now lives just outside of Muskogee. “The moment I walk across here or drive through here, the only thing I can remember: ‘That’s where (his cousin) died. That’s where I was lying.’”

A ninth person, a 19-year-old woman, was identified on Thursday as having been injured in the barrage of gunfire in the shooting. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Tulsa, where she remained in stable condition, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday afternoon.

The OSBI also said that “agents have determined multiple suspects were involved and multiple weapons were used in the shooting.”

The agency asked anyone in attendance, particularly anyone with cellphone video taken around the time of the shooting, to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

