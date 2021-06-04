All state prisons on lockdown after assault at western Oklahoma facility

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all correctional facilities in the state after an assault at the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.

What was described as an assault involving inmates occurred at the facility Friday, according to a Department of Corrections news release.

The agency's inspector general is investigating, the release says.

Due to the lockdown, all visitation statewide will be canceled Saturday, and no visitation will be allowed all weekend at the North Fork Correctional Center.

The DOC said it will decide whether to open Sunday visitation at other state facilities by noon Saturday.

North Fork Correctional Center opened in western Oklahoma as a private prison in 1998 and then closed before reopening in 2015 as a state prison.