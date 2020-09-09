Agreement signals end to long-fought Saline Creek mining lawsuits

A long-fought court battle has ended with an agreement that gravel mining will end in the protected waters of Saline Creek near Hudson Lake and that restoration should proceed, according to an attorney with the Indian & Environmental Law Center in Tulsa.
A contempt-of-court hearing set for federal district court in Tulsa on Wednesday was canceled upon the announcement that parties in the Clean Water Act suits filed against Ozark Materials River Rock and operator Brad Eastman had reached an “agreement in principle,” according to environmental attorney Matthew Alison.
“We have been hammering toward this for a long time,” Alison said. “It’s been a long time coming for everybody, and we hope that all parties now can go forward amicably with some level of assurances.”
Alison said the path forward is “uncharted territory” but that the federal court would be setting guidelines along with the parties involved and that he expected a full resolution and plan on how things will move forward by the end of the year.
Eastman, who was traveling and could not be reached for comment Wednesday, has previously said mining activity already was halted in the creek and that years of litigation had cost the 76-year-old miner and Army veteran hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Eastman has continued to hold that, despite the outcome of the citizen-filed suits in federal court, he did nothing wrong under the Clean Water Act or other environmental guidelines as enforced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Oklahoma Department of Mines.
The company provides gravel and sand that has been used in construction projects and on school roofs around Tulsa and in the tri-state area the past 20-plus years.
Two landowners along the creek filed suit against Ozark under Section 505 of the Clean Water Act, which allows individuals to file suit in lieu of federal or state agency enforcement.
Local landowner David Benham first filed a lawsuit in 2011. Resident Nanetta Thompson filed one earlier this year regarding similar complaints related to a different section of the same mine. Both claimed that activity at the mine violated Clean Water Act provisions and led to excessive erosion and degradation of water quality in the historically clear-water stream.
U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell ruled in favor of Benham in October 2018, and the Cherokee Nation was later appointed overseer of progress at the mine as a conservation easement holder. Eastman was to pay a $35,000 fine plus $40,000 in attorney fees.The ruling also required establishment of a conservation easement on the property with restoration to be carried out by the miner under Cherokee Nation supervision.
Alison said monthly meetings were a part of that agreement, so attorneys and the involved parties have been in regular contact and negotiations. He said very little progress was made toward restoration. The contempt of court hearing was based on that apparent lack of progress.
“I think the upcoming contempt hearing tipped several factors to make a settlement more palatable,” he said. “What this does, the big thing, is there will be no more mining in Saline Creek, and this should end the litigation."
Alison said complaints from both the Benham and Thompson lawsuits would be settled under the new global agreement.
“The court will address the situation and ascertain what restoration work lies ahead and how that will be carried out,” he said.
The Ozark Materials River Rock operation remains open for business along the banks of the Mayes County creek and uses materials mined from other locations within the property.
Kelly Bostian
918-581-8357
Twitter: @KellyBostian
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.