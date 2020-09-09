Agreement signals end to long-fought Saline Creek mining lawsuits

A long-fought court battle has ended with an agreement that gravel mining will end in the protected waters of Saline Creek near Hudson Lake and that restoration should proceed, according to an attorney with the Indian & Environmental Law Center in Tulsa.

A contempt-of-court hearing set for federal district court in Tulsa on Wednesday was canceled upon the announcement that parties in the Clean Water Act suits filed against Ozark Materials River Rock and operator Brad Eastman had reached an “agreement in principle,” according to environmental attorney Matthew Alison.

“We have been hammering toward this for a long time,” Alison said. “It’s been a long time coming for everybody, and we hope that all parties now can go forward amicably with some level of assurances.”

Alison said the path forward is “uncharted territory” but that the federal court would be setting guidelines along with the parties involved and that he expected a full resolution and plan on how things will move forward by the end of the year.

Eastman, who was traveling and could not be reached for comment Wednesday, has previously said mining activity already was halted in the creek and that years of litigation had cost the 76-year-old miner and Army veteran hundreds of thousands of dollars.