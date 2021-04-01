AG launches effort to cut down on McGirt appeals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter launched an effort Wednesday to preserve state jurisdiction over certain crimes involving Native Americans on reservations and to prevent some state inmates from getting their convictions overturned for crimes committed in Indian Country.

In a petition filed in the case of death-row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse, Hunter said the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overlooked key arguments when it ruled earlier this month that Bosse, a non-Indian, should have been tried in federal court for killing Katrina Griffin and her two children, who were members of the Chickasaw Nation.

The attorney general also said the appeals court should have prevented Bosse from appealing his conviction in the wake of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding crimes on Indian reservations because he hadn’t previously raised the question of jurisdiction.

The issues in the case are important for public safety and to ensure that some crime victims and their families won’t have to suffer through new trials or watch a perpetrator go free in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, Hunter said.