 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AG launches effort to cut down on McGirt appeals
0 comments

AG launches effort to cut down on McGirt appeals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Hunter AG newsok (copy)

Attorney General Mike Hunter launched an effort Wednesday to preserve state jurisdiction over certain crimes involving Native Americans on reservations and to prevent some state inmates from getting their convictions overturned for crimes committed in Indian Country.

 DOUG HOKE, The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Mike Hunter launched an effort Wednesday to preserve state jurisdiction over certain crimes involving Native Americans on reservations and to prevent some state inmates from getting their convictions overturned for crimes committed in Indian Country.

In a petition filed in the case of death-row inmate Shaun Michael Bosse, Hunter said the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overlooked key arguments when it ruled earlier this month that Bosse, a non-Indian, should have been tried in federal court for killing Katrina Griffin and her two children, who were members of the Chickasaw Nation.

The attorney general also said the appeals court should have prevented Bosse from appealing his conviction in the wake of last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding crimes on Indian reservations because he hadn’t previously raised the question of jurisdiction.

The issues in the case are important for public safety and to ensure that some crime victims and their families won’t have to suffer through new trials or watch a perpetrator go free in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, Hunter said.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 31

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News