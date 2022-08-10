 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AG denies lawmakers' request to help Glossip get off death row.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general has denied a request from more than one-third of the state’s lawmakers to support a new hearing for a death-row inmate who claims he is innocent.

081022-tul-nws-glossip-richard

Glossip
