Ada pastor's wife arrested in his slaying along with their alleged lover

The wife of the Harmony Free Will Baptist Church pastor in Ada confessed that she “begged” her younger lover to use her husband’s gun to kill him, according to OSBI investigators.

Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, called authorities on March 22 saying an intruder had entered her home and shot her husband, Pastor David Evans. Evans had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation release.

An investigator's affidavit alleges that Kristie Evans and Kahlil Deamie Square, 27, had plotted to kill David Evans when he was away earlier this month on a mission trip to Mexico.

Kristie Evans told authorities the three had regularly met at a Super 8 motel for sexual encounters, the affidavit states.

But Kristie Evans and Square reportedly began to meet without her husband. She told OSBI agents that her husband was verbally abusive and that she “begged” Sharp to kill him and provided David Evans’ gun, the affidavit states.

Kristie Evans is being held in the Pontotoc County jail without bond. Square was arrested in Newalla and was transferred from the Cleveland County jail to the Pontotoc County jail, the OSBI reported. No bond has been set for him, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department.