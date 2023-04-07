Police are searching the University of Oklahoma Norman campus for a possible shooter after receiving multiple reports that shots were fired on campus.

The university has sent alerts announcing an active shooter on the campus.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

An initial alert, which was posted on the university's social media about 9:25 p.m. Friday, says: "OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight! Repeat: There is an active shooter situation on the OU-Norman campus so please take safety precautions until the all clear has been issued."

A second post says: "OU-NORMAN Emergency 9:45pm OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place."

Third and fourth alerts to those on campus were issued at 10:04 and 10:30 p.m., saying people should avoid the South Oval and continue sheltering in place.

Police were going through buildings in the areas where shots were heard and reportedly had found no shooter or victims by 10:35 p.m.

Police can be seen on a webcam as they canvass the grounds looking for any possible shell casings.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.