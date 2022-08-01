$850K settlement reached in lawsuit after 2016 Okla earthquakes

A wastewater disposal well operator has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed after two earthquakes in 2016 caused damage near Pawnee and Cushing.

Although it disputes and denies the allegations made by the plaintiffs, Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed to pay $850,000 to settle its portion of the lawsuit brought by commercial and residential real estate owners following the two earthquakes, one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude quake.

Pawnee County Associate District Judge Patrick Pickerill granted preliminary approval of the proposed class-action settlement on Thursday.

A lawsuit filed Nov. 17, 2016, alleged that a swarm of seismic activity in the Pawnee and Cushing areas were caused by wastewater disposal well activity.

A state-record 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Pawnee on Sept. 3, 2016, damaged hundreds of structures in the area.

The settlement agreement also covers damage caused by a 5.0 quake near Cushing on Nov. 6 that year.

After the 5.8 quake, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and federal Environmental Protection Agency enacted restrictions that indefinitely shut down 32 wastewater disposal wells and reduced volumes at another 35 wells.

The settlement resolves all claims against Eagle Road Oil resulting from earthquakes between November 2014 and Nov. 6, 2016.

The class of plaintiffs includes anyone who suffered damage from the earthquakes within a 50-mile radius of Pawnee.

The lawsuit will continue against the remaining defendants, Cummings Oil Co., Territory Resources LLC and EnerVest Operating LLC.

Pickerill will consider final approval of the settlement following a Sept. 15 fairness hearing.

Those who had earthquake damage during the time and area in question may join the lawsuit by submitting a claim by Dec. 29 at kccsecure.com/PawneeEarthquakeSettlement/Claimant.

Those who object to the proposed settlement may do so by Sept. 5, which is also the deadline to opt out of the settlement agreement.

For more information regarding the settlement, call 1-888-890-6717.