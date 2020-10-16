42 animals seized from Porter property; owner arrested on animal cruelty complaints

A Porter man was arrested Wednesday after Wagoner County deputies found 42 animals, including puppies and livestock, in distress on his property.

Deputies were checking on a report of animal cruelty when they found three horses, a cow, bull and heifer all bound to different objects throughout the property in the 20800 block of South 381st Street, as well as a small building in the back of a residence containing 36 dogs.

None of the animals had access to food or water and appeared malnourished, deputies reported, and the bottom of the dogs' cages were filled with feces, maggots and bugs.

Deputies were unable to find a safe location to transfer the animals through animal hospitals and veterinarians, but some "kind-hearted" civilians at the scene offered to take them in temporarily.

“I was appalled at the conditions that these animals were living in," Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said in the release. "I am grateful that we have such wonderful citizens in Porter that met with deputies and agreed to care for these abused animals until they could be placed in a safe home.”