3 energy firms settle earthquake-damage lawsuits stemming from Pawnee temblors

Settlements totaling $3.2 million have been reached with three energy-related companies in a class-action lawsuit resulting from a series of damaging earthquakes in the Pawnee area.
The three companies involved in the settlement operated wastewater disposal wells that were alleged to have contributed to earthquakes in Pawnee and the surrounding area.
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest on record in Oklahoma, was centered about nine miles northwest of Pawnee on Sept. 3, 2016.
The quake rattled Oklahoma and surrounding states, damaged buildings and led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County.
State oil and gas regulators responded by ordering the temporary shutdown of wastewater disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.
A lawsuit filed Nov. 17, 2016, in Pawnee County District Court alleged that companies disposing of fracking wastewater via injection wells caused the swarm of earthquakes in the area.
The three companies to reach a settlement — Territory Resources LLC, Cummings Oil Co. and Tarka Energy LLC — have denied all allegations from the plaintiffs.
A judge will hold a public hearing Feb. 16 regarding whether to accept the preliminarily approved settlement.
Written objections to the settlement must be filed by Feb. 6.
Scott Poynter, attorney for the plaintiffs, said anyone in Oklahoma may file a claim against the settlement if they had commercial or residential property that had damage dating back to 2013 that can be linked to the Pawnee-area quakes.
“Anybody in the state with any damaged property from earthquakes is entitled to file a claim against this settlement,” Poynter said. “But because we alleged these defendants are primarily responsible for the Pawnee episode, people who live closest to Pawnee are treated more favorably.”
People living within 25 miles of the Pawnee city center will receive 50% of the proceeds. The amount is reduced every 25 miles thereafter, he said.
Earlier this year, Eagle Road LLC, another defendant in the case, settled its part of the lawsuit for $850,000.
The lawsuit will continue against the last remaining defendant in the case: EnerVest Operating LLC, Poynter said.
Go to pawneeearthquakesettlement.com to file a claim or to seek more information regarding the lawsuit.
In addition to the case still pending against EnerVest Operating LLC, Poynter said earthquakes spawned two other class-action lawsuits, one related to a 2011 earthquake near Prague, Oklahoma, the other linked to a 2016 5.0-magnitude earthquake near Cushing.
Poynter estimated that about 50 to 100 lawsuits from individuals were filed in relation to the damaging quakes.
