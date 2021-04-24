29-year-old man fatally shot by police in Muskogee County, OSBI reports

The fatal shooting of a man by Webbers Falls police is being reviewed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the agency said Saturday.

Authorities indicated that shortly before the shooting, police responded to an area near the west side of the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam in Muskogee County with the intention of arresting Benjamin Ridley, 29, who reportedly was wanted on outstanding warrants.

At some point during the encounter with police, Ridley was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene, OSBI said.

Investigators reported that Ridley was armed with a handgun that was recovered at the scene, but it was not established whether he pointed or fired the weapon at police prior to being shot.

Webbers Falls police then contacted the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office about the situation and OSBI was also notified, according to a news release.

Once the investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether the shooting was justified, according to the OSBI. Webbers Falls is about 75 miles southeast of Tulsa.