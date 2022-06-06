28 Oklahoma death row inmates could be executed over next two years after judge's ruling

Nolan Clay
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge on Monday rejected a legal challenge to Oklahoma's execution protocol, ruling it does not violate a constitutional prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.
Wade Lay
Name: Wade Lay Birthdate: 02/28/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 10/24/2005
On death row since: 10/31/2005. He has exhausted his appeals and awaits execution. Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set a Jan. 6, 2022, execution date for Lay, sentenced to death for the 2004 killing of Tulsa security guard Kenney Anderson. However, a stay was issued to allow for a trial to determine Lay's competency. The state in March was denied its request that Oklahoma appellate judges prohibit the competency proceedings, which could begin as early as this spring in Pittsburg County.
James Coddington
Name: James Coddington Birthdate: 03/22/1972 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 08/04/2003 On death row since: 8/18/2003. He has exhausted appeals and awaits execution. Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has set a March 10, 2022, execution date for Coddington, who was sentenced to die for the 1997 killing of albert Hale in Oklahoma County.
John Fitzgerald Hanson
Name: John Fitzgerald Hanson Offense: First-degree murder County convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 05/23/2001, 01/24/2006
On death row since: 2002. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Marlon Harmon
Name: Marlon Harmon Birthdate: 07/12/1980 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/02/2008
On death row since: 07/14/2008. He has exhausted his court appeals and may be scheduled for execution.
Alfred Mitchell
Name: Alfred Mitchell Birthdate: 12/23/1972 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/10/1992
On death row since: 7/15/1992. He has exhausted his court appeals and may be scheduled for execution.
Anthony Sanchez
Name: Anthony Sanchez Birthdate: 11/01/1978 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 06/06/2006
On death row since: 6/7/2006. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Benjamin Cole
Name: Benjamin Cole Sr. Birthdate: 04/08/1955 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Rogers Conviction date: 12/08/2004
On death row since: 12/27/2004. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez
Name: Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez Birthdate: 10/04/1955 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 08/15/2007
On death row since: 8/20/2007. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Emmanuel Littlejohn
Name: Emmanuel Littlejohn Birthdate: 11/09/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 11/23/1994
On death row since: 11/30/1994. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
James Pavatt
Name: James Pavatt Birthdate: 11/10/1953 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/21/2003
Death row rulings: Put on death row in 2003, Pavatt had his death sentence overturned in 2017. A federal court overturned that ruling, reinstating Pavatt's death sentence on June 27, 2019. , and he awaits execution. His appeals have been exhausted
James Ryder
Name: James Ryder Birthdate: 03/30/1962 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Pittsburg Conviction date: 06/21/2000
On death row since: 6/23/2000. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Jemaine Cannon
Name: Jemaine Cannon Birthdate: 11/13/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 03/26/1995
On death row since: 4/8/1996. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Kendrick Simpson
Name: Kendrick Simpson Birthdate: 10/02/1980 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/26/2007
On death row since: 11/5/2007. SCOTUS denied certiorari 10/15/2019.
Kevin Underwood
Name: Kevin Underwood Birthdate: 12/19/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 04/03/2008
On death row since: 04/07/2008
Michael Smith
Name: Michael Smith Birthdate: 06/24/1982 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/14/2003
On death row since: 10/20/2003. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Phillip Hancock
Name: Phillip Hancock Birthdate: 02/15/1964 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/25/2004
On death row since: 11/01/2004. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Raymond Johnson
Name: Raymond Johnson Birthdate: 03/25/1974 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 07/28/2009
On death row since: 08/10/2009. SCOTUS denied certiorari 11/25/2019.
Richard Fairchild
Name: Richard Fairchild Birthdate: 11/17/1959 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 01/08/1995
On death row since: 02/12/1996. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Richard Glossip
Name: Richard Glossip Birthdate: 02/09/1953 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 06/01/1998, 08/27/2004
On death row since: 08/31/1998. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Richard Rojem
Name: Richard Rojem Jr. Birthdate: 12/19/1957 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Washington Conviction date: 07/15/1985
On death row since: 07/15/1985. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Ricky Malone
Name: Ricky Malone Birthdate: 06/10/1974 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Comanche Conviction date: 06/16/2005
On death row since: 06/20/2005. SCOTUS denied certiorari 10/7/2019.
Scott Eizember
Name: Scott Eizember Birthdate: 01/10/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Canadian Conviction date: 03/24/2005
On death row since: 03/28/2005. He has exhausted his court appeals and awaits execution.
Termane Wood
Name: Termane Wood Birthdate: 10/09/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 05/07/2004
On death row since: 05/17/2004. He has exhausted his appeals and awaits an execution date.
Wendell Grissom
Name: Wendell Grissom Birthdate: 10/11/1968 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Blaine Conviction date: 06/17/2008
On death row since: 06/30/2008. SCOTUS denied certiorari 5/13/2019.
