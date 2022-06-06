 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
28 Oklahoma death row inmates could be executed over next two years after judge's ruling

  Updated
Death penalty lethal injection execution

Inmates on death row in Oklahoma sued over the effectiveness of midazolam, but a federal judge said it was highly probable that an inmate will feel no pain "within in a very short time after the midazolam is pushed." The first state-scheduled execution could be convicted murderer Richard Glossip, whose innocence claim continues to find support. 

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge on Monday rejected a legal challenge to Oklahoma's execution protocol, ruling it does not violate a constitutional prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot

Friot

