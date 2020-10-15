231 pounds of meth confiscated in 'one of the largest meth seizures in state history'

State agents and Grove police officers confiscated 231 pounds of methamphetamine over the past several days in "one of the largest meth seizures in state history."

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward made the announcement Thursday and said the agencies launched the investigation after learning large quantities of meth were being moved into the northern Delaware County town.

“Over the past several days, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served search warrants at multiple locations in Grove, Oklahoma in northern Delaware County," Woodward said in a news release. "As a result, we’ve seized weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine, which is one of the largest meth seizures in our agency’s history.”

The drug seizure has a street value of nearly $2 million, Woodward said, and five people have been arrested in connection to the case.

Woodward did not release their names "as the investigation is still ongoing," but the quintet will reportedly face a variety of charges, including trafficking methamphetamine.