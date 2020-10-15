 Skip to main content
231 pounds of meth confiscated in 'one of the largest meth seizures in state history'

231 pounds of meth confiscated in 'one of the largest meth seizures in state history'

Drug bust

Weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine worth $2 million was seized during an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation in the early weeks of October 2020 with the Grove Police Department.

 Provided/OBN

State agents and Grove police officers confiscated 231 pounds of methamphetamine over the past several days in "one of the largest meth seizures in state history." 

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward made the announcement Thursday and said the agencies launched the investigation after learning large quantities of meth were being moved into the northern Delaware County town. 

“Over the past several days, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served search warrants at multiple locations in Grove, Oklahoma in northern Delaware County," Woodward said in a news release. "As a result, we’ve seized weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine, which is one of the largest meth seizures in our agency’s history.”

The drug seizure has a street value of nearly $2 million, Woodward said, and five people have been arrested in connection to the case.

Woodward did not release their names "as the investigation is still ongoing," but the quintet will reportedly face a variety of charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. 

Pictures the agency released showed wrapped bags of drugs stacked about hip-high in a pyramid behind stacks of banded cash. At least four guns confiscated in the searches were pictured, including a rifle and three pistols. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

