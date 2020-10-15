231 pounds of meth confiscated in one of the largest meth seizures in Oklahoma history

State agents and Grove police officers confiscated 231 pounds of methamphetamine over the past several days in what was described as one of the largest meth seizures in state history.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward made the announcement Thursday and said the agencies launched the investigation after learning that large quantities of the drug were being moved into the northern Delaware County town.

“Over the past several days, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served search warrants at multiple locations in Grove, Oklahoma, in northern Delaware County," Woodward said in a news release. "As a result, we’ve seized weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine, which is one of the largest meth seizures in our agency’s history.”

The drugs seized have a street value of nearly $2 million, Woodward said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Woodward did not release their names, "as the investigation is still ongoing," but the five reportedly will face a variety of charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, he said.