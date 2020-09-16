15 arrests made in meth-trafficking investigation in Okemah, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says

A meth trafficking investigation in Okfuskee County resulted in 15 arrests Wednesday, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics reported.
Spokesman Mark Woodward said in a news release that multiple agencies served nearly two dozen arrest warrants for individuals accused of bringing large quantities of meth into Okemah.
“It would not be uncommon for some of these defendants to move as much as a pound of meth at a time into this area," he said.
Woodward said one of the targets of this investigation was also a known heroin supplier in Okemah. Other agencies involved were Creek Nation Light Horse Police, Okemah Police Department, Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office and the District 24 Drug Task Force.
In custody as of 11 a.m. were Jackie Charles Bible, 57; Salena Virginia Carter, 49; Kaitlin Lee Chaffin, 27; Hiawatha Lydell Davis, 62; Kristin Michelle Green, 30; Kimberly Ann Jones, 37; Michael Wayne Lambert, 51; Roxanne Kay Lancaster, 44; Curtis Wayne Loggins, 55; Vernon Shawn Miller, 37; Robert Matthew Noyes, 33; Jenny Marie Renfroe, 33; Amenta La Sai Stevens, 38; Amanda Gayle Vasquez, 34; and John Edward Wilson, 39.
They face a variety of state and federal charges, including drug trafficking and drug distribution.
