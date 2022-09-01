Crash leaves 2 dead on Osage County highway (copy)

Two men are dead after a head-on collision Thursday morning in Osage County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
A westbound 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita crossed into the eastbound lanes of Oklahoma 20 about five miles east of Hominy just before 6 a.m. and hit a 2007 Honda Odyssey driven by Joe Drummond, 73, of Hominy, troopers said.
Drummond’s vehicle rolled and landed on its passenger side, and Clark was pinned in his vehicle for about 30 minutes.
Clark died at a Tulsa hospital, and Drummond died at the scene, the OHP reported. Drummond’s passenger, a Hominy woman, was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, troopers said.
Troopers are still investigating what caused the collision.