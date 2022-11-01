 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crash kills woman in Adair County

  • Updated
  • 0

A Stilwell woman died after a collision between her car and a truck in Adair County on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Connie Clark, 52, of Stilwell died from injuries she sustained in the crash, which occurred just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 59 near Bethel Road, about 6½ miles south of Stilwell, according to a preliminary crash report.

Clark's 2010 Hyundai Elantra was southbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2019 Peterbilt, troopers said.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died, the OHP reported. The truck driver was treated at the same hospital and released, according to troopers.

Neither vehicle had any passengers.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert