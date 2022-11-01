Crash kills woman in Adair County

A Stilwell woman died after a collision between her car and a truck in Adair County on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Connie Clark, 52, of Stilwell died from injuries she sustained in the crash, which occurred just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 59 near Bethel Road, about 6½ miles south of Stilwell, according to a preliminary crash report.

Clark's 2010 Hyundai Elantra was southbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2019 Peterbilt, troopers said.

She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died, the OHP reported. The truck driver was treated at the same hospital and released, according to troopers.

Neither vehicle had any passengers.