Crash kills two people in Delaware County

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Delaware County.

Ronald Hogshooter, 46, and Shelby Blackfox, 22, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 10 miles north of Eucha.

Hogshooter was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado on East 395 Road with Blackfox in the passenger seat when the crash occurred around 7:20 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

