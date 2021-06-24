Coweta man dies after Rogers County collision

A Coweta man has died after a collision involving a tractor-trailer rig on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Andrew Hughes, 35, was a passenger in a 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup driven by a Coweta woman on the turnpike about 5 miles east of Claremore when the collision with a 2001 Peterbilt driven by a Wisconsin man occurred about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, troopers said.

The drivers of both vehicles refused treatment at the scene, but Hughes was flown by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

Another passenger in the pickup, a Coweta woman, was taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition, the OHP reported.

Hughes died Wednesday from the injuries he sustained in the collision, troopers said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, troopers said.

