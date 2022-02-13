COVID messaging to help state not coming from Stitt as pandemic approaches third year

“We all have an elevated sense of urgency to do whatever we can to start to impact the transmission of COVID in Tulsa County and throughout the state of Oklahoma if we’re ever going to get back to normal,” Dart said Tuesday. “We want to make sure that COVID isn’t going to be the one thing that’s impacting everybody’s ability to live their lives the way they really want to.”

Dart said a new variant seems to emerge every four to six months, so it’s difficult to predict whether the pandemic might shift to endemic status — when the virus isn’t freely circulating — this year. More immunity in the population will bring COVID-19 closer to becoming endemic, he said.

Dart said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is studying whether COVID-19 shots might become annual or bi-annual.

“We still really don’t know about the seasonality of COVID yet — if this is going to be year-round or if it’s going to be more seasonal. I suspect it’s going to be year-round,” Dart added.

And even more is not known, including about long-COVID in adults and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.