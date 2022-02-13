COVID messaging to help state not coming from Stitt as pandemic approaches third year

Although Gov. Kevin Stitt didn’t mention COVID in his State of the State speech highlighting plans to become “a top 10 state,” health experts say mitigating the virus must be a priority for the future of Oklahomans.
In his 50-minute speech, Stitt only indirectly referred to the pandemic by touting freedom and personal responsibility, contrasting Oklahoma with what he termed “liberal lockdown states.”
Public health and medical leaders in Oklahoma haven’t urged a lockdown, instead encouraging the public to get vaccinated and practice good habits while living in a pandemic. Many lamented that science-led guidance, such as wearing masks indoors, became politicized.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed on Wednesday described the pandemic as a top priority for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. During a briefing with reporters, Reed — unprompted — encouraged people to get vaccinated, wear a mask, watch their distance from others and wash their hands. Stitt didn’t use his much-wider platform Monday to address any of those actions.
Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart called COVID-19 an “extremely high priority” because it remains a pandemic, not yet endemic like the flu or other respiratory viruses.
“We all have an elevated sense of urgency to do whatever we can to start to impact the transmission of COVID in Tulsa County and throughout the state of Oklahoma if we’re ever going to get back to normal,” Dart said Tuesday. “We want to make sure that COVID isn’t going to be the one thing that’s impacting everybody’s ability to live their lives the way they really want to.”
Dart said a new variant seems to emerge every four to six months, so it’s difficult to predict whether the pandemic might shift to endemic status — when the virus isn’t freely circulating — this year. More immunity in the population will bring COVID-19 closer to becoming endemic, he said.
Dart said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is studying whether COVID-19 shots might become annual or bi-annual.
“We still really don’t know about the seasonality of COVID yet — if this is going to be year-round or if it’s going to be more seasonal. I suspect it’s going to be year-round,” Dart added.
And even more is not known, including about long-COVID in adults and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
Dr. David Kendrick, department chair of medical informatics at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine, said viruses can create negative consequences, such as to lung or cardiovascular function, years after an infection.
“We just don’t know what’s going to happen with COVID now,” Kendrick said. “So we’re going to have to remain vigilant both from a public health and health care delivery system perspective for years to come to detect what the long-term effect of COVID-19 is going to be.”
Kendrick said he isn’t too concerned about a resurgence of omicron because of levels of vaccinated immunity and natural immunity after so many people were infected by it.
If and when the next variant arrives, Kendrick said, then “all bets are off.”
An open question is whether the next variant’s disease severity will be less or worse than omicron’s.
Kendrick hopes omicron was a step toward endemic status as a variant that generally didn’t cause such a severe disease as delta did earlier, even though omicron is much more contagious.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said it’s “a little bit early to get too lax in what we’re doing.”
Bratzler said kids should still wear masks in schools and that everyone generally should wear masks in indoor settings to reduce the risks. And vaccination is by far the most important thing people can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, he said.
“But I have to say that the seven studies now that show the profound impact of being fully vaccinated and receiving a booster make me feel much, much more comfortable in the community that I believe it is our way out of the pandemic,” Bratzler said.
In one of those important studies conducted by the CDC, a third dose of vaccine was found to be “highly effective” during both delta and omicron surges at preventing COVID-19 emergency room or urgent care visits — 94% and 82%, respectively — and hospitalizations — 94% and 90%, respectively.
The study examined nearly 223,000 encounters from 383 emergency departments and urgent care clinics, as well as nearly 88,000 hospitalizations of adults at 259 hospitals in 10 states.
Vaccine effectiveness also was “significantly higher” among patients who had received their second dose of mRNA vaccine less than 180 days before medical encounters.
Bratzler emphasized that these high levels of protection are still afforded by the original vaccines — not variant-specific ones.
“I truly believe that if we can get our vaccination rate up and make sure people get their boosters, we could really go back to what we would consider near-normal type of activities,” Bratzler said.
So far COVID-19 has killed 13,830 Oklahomans, according to the latest preliminary death certificate data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average of reported COVID deaths in the state was 50 per day as of Friday — tying the highest fatality average of the omicron surge, first recorded Feb. 3.
A Tulsa World analysis of that data in December found that Oklahoma’s cumulative COVID-19 death rate ranked third-worst in the nation through November. A Reuters analysis found that Oklahoma ranked No. 2 through November 2021 in cumulative COVID-19 death rates.
Hospitals again have been overwhelmed in the state, with the omicron wave setting COVID-19 inpatient records as cases in the community dwarf any previous surge. Cases peaked on Jan. 21 and hospitalizations on Jan. 28.