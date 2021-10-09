COVID kills 140,000 caregivers: 'Children have been devastated,' Oklahoma expert says

"Some of them — their lives will never be the same again because they have lost parents, grandparents who are caregivers for them, other significant people in their lives," Hays-Grudo said Tuesday during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's weekly virtual briefing with reporters. "And children have been devastated by the economic impact that it has had on their families and on their learning and development."

Both studies involved CDC researchers and defined COVID-associated deaths to be those directly caused by the disease and indirectly by other causes — such as decreased health care access or treatment of chronic diseases — which are captured by excess deaths data.

COVID-19 has killed more than 710,000 people in the U.S. and more than 4.8 million in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Hays-Grudo and her colleagues at Oklahoma State University study how childhood adversity has negative effects on long-term development and health.