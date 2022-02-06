COVID hospitalizations high as ever in Oklahoma, but four promising trends spur optimism

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospitalizations remain nearly as high as ever, but four promising trends have a local doctor optimistic about the next few months — not withstanding usual caveats.
New cases, positivity rates and hospital admissions are declining, according to data from a Tulsa-based health information exchange that also show lengths of hospital stays decreasing generally.
"Barring another new variant — which we've already heard about coming — I'm optimistic for the next few months," said Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network. "And … at about this time last year we also hit a lull for several months before a bit of a bump in April and then the delta variant hit us in the summer.
"So I'm going to be watching with bated breath to see if there's any seasonality here."
Oklahoma didn't touch low levels of COVID-19 spread in 2021 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state stayed in the substantial or high transmission categories for three-fourths of the year, according to federal data.
From mid-April to early July, Oklahoma saw moderate transmission levels after the winter surge but before delta’s arrival.
Oklahoma recorded continuously high levels of transmission since August, including during a lower point after the worst of the delta surge but before omicron took over.
Kendrick, also department chair of medical informatics at OU School of Community Medicine, said a key disruption COVID-19 brings to hospitals is its unpredictability.
Administrators can't anticipate sudden 20% to 30% surges in emergency room admissions, he said.
Omicron's large difference — in addition to its "blowout of cases" — was ERs became more overwhelmed than at any other point, Kendrick said.
Lengths of stay in general hospital beds have somewhat shortened in the past two or three weeks, he said, so that paired with fewer new admissions bodes well for easing the strain in the next couple of weeks.
Since mid-January, Oklahoma has ranked top three in the U.S. for most COVID-19 hospitalizations per inpatient bed — at its worst 33.4 per 100 inpatient beds on Jan. 27; as of Thursday that's down to 27.8.
State health officials reported 1,976 hospitalizations Friday, according to the most recent three-day average. That is 12% below the record 2,243 posted Jan. 28.
Tulsa County's share of the COVID-19 hospitalizations was down to 516, or 6% below the Jan. 29 record of 548.
More than 70% of hospitalizations are unvaccinated people for the 30 days up to Jan. 22, according to the latest state data.
Kendrick used MyHealth data to illustrate booster shot effectiveness with ratios: For every one vaccinated inpatient, five unvaccinated patients are admitted; for every one boosted inpatient, at least 12 or 15 unvaccinated patients are admitted.
Asked Thursday when an individual can get back to life as usual, Kendrick's answer applied to healthy, vaccinated people. Those in younger age groups, boosted within 120 to 180 days, are "probably able to live their lives normally" because they aren't likely to develop serious disease.
"(With) one caveat that it would be great if they continued to use public health measures and distancing because they're going to be around people who they could affect," he said.
By the numbers
COVID-19 CASES (daily seven-day averages)
Oklahoma
Summer 2020 peak: 1,110
Winter 2020-2021 peak: 4,256
Delta surge peak: 2,806
Omicron surge peak: 11,908
As of Friday: 5,688
Tulsa County (seven-day averages each Wednesday)*
Summer 2020 peak: 225
Winter 2020-2021 peak: 629
Delta surge peak: 415
Omicron surge peak: 1,802
As of Wednesday: 1,678
COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS**
Oklahoma
Summer 2020 peak: 663
Winter 2020-2021 peak: 1,995
Delta surge peak: 1,607
Omicron surge peak: 2,243
As of Friday: 1,976
Tulsa County
Summer 2020 peak: not available
Winter 2020-2021 peak: 468
Delta surge peak: 504
Omicron surge peak: 548
As of Friday: 516
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health
* The Oklahoma State Department of Health in March 2021 stopped reporting new cases by county on a daily basis, instead switching to only weekly data.
** OSDH at the start of 2021 stopped reporting persons under investigation for COVID-19 in hospitalization data. In May 2021, it switched to reporting recent three-day averages rather than daily counts.