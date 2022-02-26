COVID focus now: Protect the vulnerable, doctor says as widespread mitigation measures subside

Bratzler said Oklahoma was down to 23 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, with the highest state — Maine — at 81. For context, he said in mid-January the highest states were at 500 during omicron's peak.

He said doctors will have to watch "stealth omicron" — a subvariant of omicron — to see what it does. In some countries, he said, stealth omicron makes up about a third of cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found stealth omicron to make up 3.8% of new cases in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 19. That share of new cases was 2% the prior week, 1% the week before that and 0.3% for the week ending Jan. 22 — about a month ago.

Other omicron subvariants have been identified, Bratzler said, as happened with the delta variant. He said that isn't uncommon, but the public just didn't hear as much about subvariants previously.

"I think we just need to watch and see what happens," he said.

Bratzler said he thinks the focus should shift toward solving how to protect the vulnerable as more of society re-engages in normal or near-normal activities.